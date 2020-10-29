Compound (COMP) Trading Up 1.6% This Week

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. During the last week, Compound has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for $99.00 or 0.00753648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $400.79 million and $138.81 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000381 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000604 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,048,522 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

Compound Token Trading

Compound can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

