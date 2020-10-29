Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $198.37.

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $165.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $208.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.88 and a 200-day moving average of $177.09.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,807,000 after purchasing an additional 63,069 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1,563.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

