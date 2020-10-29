Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) PT Raised to $11.00

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its target price boosted by analysts at Barclays from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.89% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VLRS. HSBC upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.65.

Shares of VLRS stock opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average of $6.11. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $13.45.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 90.78% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. Equities analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,413,000. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,250,000 after buying an additional 233,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,255,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after buying an additional 150,700 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 222,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 123,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Springowl Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter worth about $528,000.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

