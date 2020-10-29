Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) PT Raised to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CLB. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America raised Core Laboratories from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ABN Amro upgraded Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Shares of CLB opened at $14.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average of $19.28. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $49.22. The firm has a market cap of $624.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLB. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 693.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

