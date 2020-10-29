Corning (NYSE:GLW) Receives Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their hold rating on shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

GLW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Cross Research upgraded shares of Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Corning has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of Corning stock opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 317.33, a P/E/G ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.13. Corning has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $35.83.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 41,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $1,317,117.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,735.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $888,272.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,241 shares of company stock valued at $3,988,544 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,215,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,242,000 after purchasing an additional 647,959 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.