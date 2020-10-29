Craig Hallum Lowers Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) to Hold

Craig Hallum cut shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Boot Barn from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.08.

Boot Barn stock opened at $32.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $932.63 million, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.62. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.49 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 49.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 5.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,231 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 27.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 23.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 332.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 536,775 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

