Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $106.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Apple to $133.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Apple from $102.32 to $112.92 and gave the company an above average rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $88.75 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.02.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $111.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.76. Apple has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98. The firm has a market cap of $1,927.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.94 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $536,884,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after buying an additional 2,448,814 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 40,320,552 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,358,099 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,332,235,000 after buying an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 10.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,952,535 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,819,485,000 after buying an additional 1,566,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

