Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give SAP SE (SAP.F) (ETR:SAP) a €157.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €157.00 ($184.71) price target on SAP SE (SAP.F) (ETR:SAP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SAP. Berenberg Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on shares of SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on shares of SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays set a €158.00 ($185.88) target price on shares of SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SAP SE (SAP.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €136.86 ($161.02).

Shares of ETR SAP opened at €92.24 ($108.52) on Monday. SAP SE has a 1-year low of €82.13 ($96.62) and a 1-year high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a market cap of $110.10 billion and a PE ratio of 23.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of €131.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of €124.98.

About SAP SE (SAP.F)

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

