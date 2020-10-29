Credit Suisse Group Boosts Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target to $30.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EQH. TheStreet raised Equitable from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised Equitable from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equitable from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitable from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.57.

NYSE EQH opened at $20.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.11 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average is $19.36. Equitable has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of ($2,530.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 180.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 180.4% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 421,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 271,053 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 136,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,706 shares during the period. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 933,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,485,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

