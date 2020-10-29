Credit Suisse Group Lowers First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $64.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $54.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FSLR. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.73.

FSLR opened at $93.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.66. First Solar has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $97.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.33, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $41,332.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,711.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 8,649,074 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $592,461,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,841,358 shares in the company, valued at $948,133,023. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,730,642 shares of company stock worth $598,445,989 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at $15,235,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 116.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,921 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $13,906,000 after buying an additional 150,924 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in First Solar by 972.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 129,918 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 117,800 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 1,432.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,221 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 113,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in First Solar by 99.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 204,194 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after purchasing an additional 101,683 shares in the last quarter. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

