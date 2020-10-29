Credit Suisse Group Lowers Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS FOJCY opened at $3.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.83. Fortum Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $5.12.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Russia, Poland, India, other parts of the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

