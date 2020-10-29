Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BNP Paribas raised Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Credit Suisse Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $14.12.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 12.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 23,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 590,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments.

