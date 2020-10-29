Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Rating Reiterated by Charter Equity

Charter Equity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CREE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cree in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cree from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cree from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cree from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Cree from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE opened at $66.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.08. Cree has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $77.19.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 21.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cree will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cree during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cree by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 588 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Cree by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 681 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Cree by 299.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cree by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,909 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter.

Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

