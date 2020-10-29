Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CROX. CL King lowered shares of Crocs from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.75.

CROX opened at $53.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.74. Crocs has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $55.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.98 million. Crocs had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 106.21%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Crocs will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,768. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

