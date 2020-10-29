Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CROX. Loop Capital upped their price target on Crocs from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Crocs from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. B. Riley upped their price target on Crocs from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, 140166 reiterated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.75.

CROX opened at $53.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.41. Crocs has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.74.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.24. Crocs had a return on equity of 106.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $361.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177,336 shares in the company, valued at $6,738,768. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Crocs by 153.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,072,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,209,000 after purchasing an additional 151,035 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 12.7% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,649,000 after purchasing an additional 185,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 807,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,723,000 after purchasing an additional 34,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 164.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 768,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,055,000 after purchasing an additional 477,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

