Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have $172.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $172.00.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

NYSE CCI opened at $156.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.03, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.00. Crown Castle International has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 84.36%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $328,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,634 shares in the company, valued at $432,476.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the second quarter worth $43,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 210.0% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 150.0% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 723.8% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.