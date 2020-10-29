Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Raised to $242.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $221.00 to $242.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $192.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $212.10.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $213.59 on Wednesday. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $231.35. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.63.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,302,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,748,000 after buying an additional 392,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,658,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,151,000 after buying an additional 67,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,194,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,531,000 after buying an additional 98,214 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,211,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,231,000 after buying an additional 10,440 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cummins by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,760,000 after buying an additional 243,986 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

