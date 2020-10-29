CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) in a report issued on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CuriosityStream stock opened at $8.38 on Monday. CuriosityStream has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $12.06.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc provides nonfiction subscription video-on-demand streaming services. The company offers documentaries and series about science, technology, history, society, lifestyle, and nature. CuriosityStream Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

