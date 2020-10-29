CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Raised to Buy at Colliers Secur.

Colliers Secur. upgraded shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for CyberOptics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CYBE. BidaskClub raised CyberOptics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of CyberOptics in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberOptics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised CyberOptics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyberOptics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBE opened at $23.25 on Monday. CyberOptics has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $43.48. The company has a market cap of $168.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.50, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.53.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CyberOptics will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the second quarter worth $325,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $786,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 2nd quarter worth $560,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CyberOptics by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 14,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

