DA Davidson Raises Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target to $350.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $423.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tyler Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $342.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $356.82.

Shares of TYL opened at $386.31 on Monday. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $245.00 and a fifty-two week high of $404.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.63.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $271.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.40 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,073,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.28, for a total transaction of $5,556,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,077,580.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,600,780. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 48.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 152.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 246.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

