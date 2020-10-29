Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dada Nexus Limited provides platform for local on-demand retail and delivery principally in China. The Company’s platform consist JD-Daojia and Dada Now. JD-Daojia provides local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners. Dada Now, offer local on-demand delivery platform to merchants and individual senders across industries and product categories. Dada Nexus Limited is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.67.

NASDAQ DADA opened at $33.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.78. Dada Nexus has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $37.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.69.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $187.27 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dada Nexus stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dada Nexus

