Daseke (DSKE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.19. Daseke had a negative net margin of 19.33% and a positive return on equity of 47.41%. The company had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.15 million. On average, analysts expect Daseke to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ DSKE opened at $5.07 on Thursday. Daseke has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $7.31. The stock has a market cap of $328.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DSKE shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Daseke from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

