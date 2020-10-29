Dent Price Tops $0.0002 (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 29th. One Dent token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Kucoin, Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Dent has a market cap of $16.58 million and approximately $279,685.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dent has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00086550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00228164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00032502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.71 or 0.01284805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000203 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000583 BTC.

About Dent

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,903,941,183 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin.

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, LATOKEN, FCoin, Lykke Exchange, Fatbtc, Coinrail, OKEx, Bitbns, Kucoin, Cobinhood, IDEX, BitForex, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinBene, Radar Relay, WazirX, Binance and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

