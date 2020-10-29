Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $244.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $239.00 to $244.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.52% from the company’s current price.

TDOC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.93.

TDOC opened at $226.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of -177.30 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.69. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $67.46 and a twelve month high of $253.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total transaction of $7,378,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,503,726.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,698 shares of company stock valued at $18,329,567. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,487,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $230,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

