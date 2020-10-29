Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $185.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ITW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $181.82.

NYSE:ITW opened at $192.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $208.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.84%.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total transaction of $2,523,717.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,894.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total value of $12,501,540.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,788,361.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,446,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,924,836,000 after buying an additional 772,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,184,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,607,000 after purchasing an additional 438,056 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after purchasing an additional 428,601 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,971,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,769,000 after purchasing an additional 367,413 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,212,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

