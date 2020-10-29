Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $75.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.28% from the company’s previous close.

PINS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global upgraded shares of Pinterest to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.30.

PINS stock opened at $49.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of -69.37 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average is $29.21. Pinterest has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $53.87.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. Research analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 39,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $1,285,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 1,496,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $55,610,503.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,352.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,771,975 shares of company stock valued at $181,738,690 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Pinterest by 1,381.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

