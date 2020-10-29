Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a GBX 135 ($1.76) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barclays PLC (BARC.L) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 152.71 ($2.00).

BARC opened at GBX 103.80 ($1.36) on Monday. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.52). The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 101.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 107.01.

In related news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 9,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £10,070.31 ($13,156.92). Also, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 37,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24), for a total transaction of £35,832.10 ($46,814.87).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

