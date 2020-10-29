Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) PT Set at €8.10 by Warburg Research

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) has been given a €8.10 ($9.53) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.70 ($9.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Deutsche Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €6.65 ($7.82).

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

DBK stock opened at €7.76 ($9.13) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of €7.61. Deutsche Bank has a fifty-two week low of €12.36 ($14.54) and a fifty-two week high of €18.49 ($21.75).

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

Featured Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.