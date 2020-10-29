Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) Given a €143.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) received a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Nord/LB set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €172.00 ($202.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €155.40 ($182.82).

Shares of DB1 stock opened at €129.95 ($152.88) on Tuesday. Deutsche Börse AG has a 1 year low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 1 year high of €170.15 ($200.18). The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €147.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is €151.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.48, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) Company Profile

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

