Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Borse AG is an exchange organization. Its product and services portfolio covers securities and derivatives trading, clearing, settlement and custody to the provision of market data and the development and operation of electronic trading systems. The company collects, refines, and provides data related to prices and trading revenues, indices, master data and statistics, and macroeconomic data, as well as involves in index development. It also develops, implements, and operates trading and settlement systems; and provides various information technology services. As an international central securities depository it provides global clearing and custody services for the securities industry. In addition, it is responsible for the management, safekeeping and administration of securities deposited. Deutsche Borse AG is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. “

DBOEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Börse has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $15.25 on Monday. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $19.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.27. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.74.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

