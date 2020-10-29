DigixDAO Trading Down 6% Over Last Week (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Over the last week, DigixDAO has traded 6% lower against the dollar. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $10.81 million and approximately $68,556.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigixDAO token can now be bought for about $73.93 or 0.00564284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Bancor Network, IDEX and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00086533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00228275 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00032560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.17 or 0.01291192 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000203 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 55.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000587 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DGD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 146,187 tokens. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Cobinhood, Liqui, IDEX, BigONE, Livecoin, Radar Relay, Binance, HitBTC, Bitbns, Bancor Network, AirSwap, Huobi and OKEx.

