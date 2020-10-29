DistX 24 Hour Volume Reaches $581,077.00 (DISTX)

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 29th. One DistX token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DistX has a total market cap of $3.97 million and $581,077.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DistX has traded down 15.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00086778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00228627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00032554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.05 or 0.01286980 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000203 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 106.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000586 BTC.

DistX Token Profile

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 tokens. The official website for DistX is www.distx.io.

