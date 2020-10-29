Domino's Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domino's Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Domino’s Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Dominos Pizza. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. Domino’s Pizza Group plc is headquartered in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Domino's Pizza Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Peel Hunt downgraded Domino's Pizza Group to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.25.

DPUKY opened at $8.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.97. Domino's Pizza Group has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $9.80.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.128 per share. This is a boost from Domino's Pizza Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. Domino's Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Domino's Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 1,184 stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland; and 56 stores in Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees.

