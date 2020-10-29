Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $102.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DORM. BidaskClub downgraded Dorman Products from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. TheStreet raised Dorman Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Dorman Products currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.33.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $85.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.81. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $44.49 and a 52 week high of $97.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.30.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.07 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 7.67%. Dorman Products’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Dorman Products by 104.5% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the first quarter worth $117,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the second quarter worth $205,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Dorman Products by 17.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the third quarter worth $228,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

