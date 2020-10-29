Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.36.

Several brokerages have commented on DRE. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 5,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $227,697.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 31,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $1,233,915.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the third quarter valued at about $558,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Realty by 1.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the third quarter valued at about $432,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Duke Realty by 24.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 165,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 32,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 12.1% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRE opened at $37.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.50. Duke Realty has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $40.84.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

