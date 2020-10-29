DZ Bank Reaffirms Sell Rating for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

DZ Bank restated their sell rating on shares of Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DAI has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Oddo Bhf set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Daimler has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €51.47 ($60.55).

Shares of ETR DAI opened at €44.25 ($52.05) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75. The company has a market cap of $47.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.67. Daimler has a 12 month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 12 month high of €54.50 ($64.12). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €38.71.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

