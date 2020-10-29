East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.74 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for East West Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.52.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $35.03 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $373.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 205.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 30,618 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 149,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 19,431 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

