Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DEA has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.20 and a beta of 0.47.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,182.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $510,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,488.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,750 shares of company stock worth $1,384,375. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. AXA boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 459,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 277,162 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

