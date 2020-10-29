Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Given New $195.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $187.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ECL. Bank of America started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded Ecolab from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $193.62.

ECL stock opened at $185.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of -62.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.14. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,197.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 37.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

