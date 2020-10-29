Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $172.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecolab from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $193.62.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $185.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.14. The company has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.83, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.93. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,197.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 37.0% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

