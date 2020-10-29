Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edison International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Edison International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $56.56 on Wednesday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $78.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.04 and a 200-day moving average of $55.72.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 9.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.26%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 7,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

