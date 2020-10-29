Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Raised to Buy at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ELUXY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Electrolux in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Electrolux from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Electrolux from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Electrolux in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Electrolux from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electrolux has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $45.18 on Monday. Electrolux has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $55.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

About Electrolux

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.

