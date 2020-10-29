ELEKTA AB/ADR’s (EKTAY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ELEKTA AB/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ELEKTA AB/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

EKTAY opened at $11.57 on Monday. ELEKTA AB/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average is $10.71.

ELEKTA AB/ADR Company Profile

Elekta AB (publ) provides equipment and software for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy systems under the Versa HD, Precise Treatment System, and Elekta Compact names; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

