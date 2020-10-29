Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ERF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.50.

NYSE ERF opened at $1.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $400.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 3.00. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $7.35.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $88.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.00 million. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 93.51% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerplus will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.39%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 16,471.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,471 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

