Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ENPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut shares of Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $90.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.38.

Shares of ENPH opened at $102.81 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $118.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.33. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.59, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 34.22%. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total transaction of $589,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,637,876.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,606 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,784. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Enphase Energy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

