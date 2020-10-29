Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Epiroc AB (publ) stock opened at $14.87 on Monday. Epiroc AB has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $15.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12.88.

About Epiroc AB (publ)

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil works, and well drilling worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides rock drilling equipment; equipment for mechanical rock excavation; rock reinforcement; loading and haulage; ventilation systems; and drilling equipment for exploration, water, oil, and gas, as well as related spare parts and service.

