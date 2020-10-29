EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

NYSE EQT opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12. EQT has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.49.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. EQT had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $172.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EQT will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in EQT by 24.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,973,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,069,000 after buying an additional 3,554,443 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 10.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,533,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,354,000 after purchasing an additional 970,509 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,606,000. LSP Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,397,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 1,146.3% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,650,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,323 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

