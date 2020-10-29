Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Lockheed Martin Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lockheed Martin in a report released on Sunday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $24.84 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $24.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s FY2021 earnings at $25.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $27.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $28.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LMT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.18.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $350.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The company has a market cap of $98.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.59.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.66 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 59.6% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 88,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.0% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

