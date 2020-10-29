Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Wolverine World Wide, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Wedbush raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

WWW has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.91.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.61 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 3.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 72.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 15,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $47,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,637.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 11,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $282,964.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,780.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,756 shares of company stock valued at $464,947 in the last quarter. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

