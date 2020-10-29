Evercore ISI Downgrades SAP (NYSE:SAP) to Outperform

SAP (NYSE:SAP) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SAP. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SAP from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SAP from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. SAP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.77.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP stock opened at $108.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $129.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.64. SAP has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SAP will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,758,000 after buying an additional 420,195 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 23.2% in the second quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,186,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,067,000 after buying an additional 223,416 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,938,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,111,368,000 after buying an additional 209,955 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 68.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 507,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,005,000 after buying an additional 205,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth $24,975,000. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.